Eagles control clock, top Bucs in battle of unbeaten teams

Jalen Hurts accounted for two touchdowns and D'Andre Swift rushed for 130 yards to help the visiting Philadelphia Eagles cruise to a 25-11 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Hurts completed 23 of 37 passes for 277 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while also rushing for a score as the Eagles achieved their second straight 3-0 start.

Olamide Zaccheaus had a scoring reception, A.J. Brown had nine catches for 131 yards and Jalen Carter forced two fumbles for Philadelphia.

Baker Mayfield produced 146 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 15-of-25 passing for the Buccaneers (2-1). Mike Evans had a touchdown catch and Devin White and Dee Delaney recorded interceptions for Tampa Bay.

Reed Blankenship had an interception for the Eagles, who outgained the Buccaneers 472 yards to 174. Philadelphia had a 78-44 edge in offensive plays and controlled the ball for 38:55.

The Eagles moved ahead 10-3 on Hurts' 34-yard touchdown pass to Zaccheaus with 3:32 left in the first half. Jake Elliott booted a 38-yard field goal as time expired for a 10-point halftime lead.

Philadelphia began the third quarter with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by Hurts scoring from the 1 to make it 20-3.

Later in the quarter, Delaney intercepted Hurts at the Buccaneers' 1-yard line. On the next play, Rachaad White was dropped for a loss in the end zone by Nicholas Morrow for an Eagles safety.

Elliott tacked on a 26-yard field goal to make it 25-3 with 13:28 left in the contest. Tampa Bay found the end zone four-plus minutes later when Mayfield tossed a 1-yard scoring pass to Evans and then threw a two-point conversion to Chris Godwin with 9:22 left.

The Eagles then hogged the ball for 15 plays and 68 yards and racked up five first downs while running out the clock.

Elliott kicked a 36-yard field goal with 3:05 left in the first quarter for the game's first points. Chase McLaughlin answered with a 33-yard field goal for the Buccaneers to knot the score with 8:33 left in the half.

—Field Level Media