Eagles' Jalen Hurts keeps reminder of Super Bowl loss at his fingertips

Field Level Media
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is letting a painful moment from his past serve as daily motivation for his future every time he makes a call, sends a text or checks social media

The lock screen on Hurts' cell phone is a picture of himself walking off the field following the Eagles' 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12

That picture came to light after Eagles punter Ty Zentner posted a video to Instagram of a singing showcase by the team's rookies. Hurts was seen taking out his phone to record the events

Hurts threw for 304 yards and totaled four touchdowns (one passing, three rushing) in Super Bowl LVII. He followed that up by signing a five-year, $255 million extension in April that included nearly $179.4 million in total guarantees

Hurts, who turns 25 next week, has thrown for 7,906 yards and 44 touchdowns against 19 interceptions in 45 games (34 starts) since being selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He's also rushed for 1,898 yards and 26 TDs

--Field Level Medi