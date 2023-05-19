Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson is ready to return to offseason activities three months removed from surgery to repair a torn adductor

"Officially cleared!" Johnson wrote Friday morning on Twitter.

Johnson, 32, sustained the injury late in the regular season but opted to delay surgery in order to play in the postseason. He started all 15 games in which he played last season and all 127 with the Eagles since being selected as the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

A four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro, Johnson signed a four-year, $80.75 million contract that included an $18,835 million signing bonus and $30 million guaranteed in March.

