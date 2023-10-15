Eagles S Sydney Brown inactive vs. Jets

The Philadelphia Eagles, already thin at defensive back, will be without rookie safety Sydney Brown for the third straight game because of a hamstring injury.

Brown was listed as questionable for the Eagles (5-0) for Sunday's game at the New York Jets (2-3) before going on the inactive list. He hasn't played since Sept. 25 at Tampa Bay. Starter Justin Evans (knee) was placed on injured reserve late in the week, so veteran Terrell Edmunds is expected to start along with safety Reed Blankenship.

Veteran cornerback Darius Slay (knee) will miss his first game of the season. He already was listed as out, as was defensive tackle Jalen Carter (ankle).

The Jets also lack depth in the secondary as starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed already were ruled out because of concussions.

The Jets' other inactives are cornerback Brandin Echols, wide receiver Jason Brownlee, running back Israel Abanikanda, linebacker Zaire Barnes and defensive lineman Micheal Clemons.

In addition to Brown, Slay and Carter, the Eagles' other inactives are quarterback Tanner McKee, running back Rashaad Penny, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps).

Philadelphia on Saturday activated middle linebacker Nakobe Dean (foot) after four weeks on injured reserve and placed wide receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring) on IR.

—Field Level Media