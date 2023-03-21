Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Eagles sign LB Nicholas Morrow, S Justin Evans

By
Field Level Media
November 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Image: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles confirmed one-year contracts for linebacker Nicholas Morrow and safety Justin Evans on Tuesday.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Morrow, 27, recorded a career-high 116 tackles and 11 tackles for loss to go along with one interception in 17 games (all starts) with the Chicago Bears last season.

He has 370 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 79 games (46 starts) with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and Bears. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Evans, 27, adds depth at the position after C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions and Marcus Epps made a deal with the Raiders.

Evans recorded 29 tackles (two for losses) and one forced fumble in 15 games (four starts) with the Saints in 2022.

He has 154 tackles, four interceptions and 10 passes defensed in 39 games (25 starts) with New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-18), who drafted in the second round in 2017. He missed the 2019-21 seasons with multiple injuries, including a torn Achilles.

--Field Level Media

