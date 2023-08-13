Eagles' special teamer Shaun Bradley (leg) out for season

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and special teams standout Shaun Bradley will miss the 2023 season, he confirmed Sunday on social media

He sustained a lower leg injury on Saturday in Philadelphia's preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and multiple outlets reported he sustained a torn Achilles

Advertisement

"(N)ot how I wanted the season to end for me," he posted to Instagram, continuing, "I will be back better than i ever was ... i can promise that.

Bradley, who played collegiately at Temple, was taken by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He's appeared in 45 games (one start) and has 45 tackles. He's played 878 snaps on special teams, including 80 percent of all special teams plays in 2022

Advertisement Advertisement

The 26-year-old New Jersey native was carted off and into the locker room Saturday in the 20-19 loss

--Field Level Medi