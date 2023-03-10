Eagles to re-sign DE Brandon Graham to 1-year deal

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Defensive end Brandon Graham opted against entering free agency and agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, he told ESPN on Friday.

The network reported the deal is worth up to $6 million.

Graham, who turns 35 next month, recorded a career-high 11 sacks to go along with 35 tackles in 17 games (one start) last season. He played an integral part in guiding the Eagles in their sprint to Super Bowl LVII.

"I definitely don't want to miss out on this championship that we're about to make a run for," Graham told ESPN. "I pretty much directed (my agent) Joel (Segal) just to get a deal done before free agency so I wouldn't have to go through that part. I'm just so happy everything came to fruition.

"It wasn't even about no money. It was more about wanting to be an Eagle as long as I could still play at a high level, and of course I still have a sour taste in my mouth on how things ended this last (season with a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl)."

Graham is fondly remembered by Eagles fans for his strip-sack of then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII. Philadelphia went on to record its lone Super Bowl win in franchise history.

The longest-tenured member of the Eagles, Graham has totaled 451 tackles, 70.0 sacks and 21 forced fumbles in 178 career games (105 starts) since being selected by Philadelphia with the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media