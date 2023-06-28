Early explosion sends Blue Jays past Giants

The Toronto Blue Jays erupted for five runs in the first inning and went on to defeat the visiting San Francisco Giants 6-1 on Wednesday night

George Springer had three hits for Toronto, including a double and an RBI single. The teams have split the first two games of the three-game series. The Blue Jays improved to 3-2 to open a nine-game homestand

Austin Slater hit a solo home run for the Giants, who had their 10-game road winning streak end. LaMonte Wade Jr. added three hits for San Francisco

Toronto did their damage in the first inning against right-hander Logan Webb (7-7).

Springer led off with a double and scored when Bo Bichette extended his hit streak to 13 games with a single. Former Giant Brandon Belt, Daulton Varsho and Whit Merrifield had RBI doubles, and Danny Jansen added an RBI single.

Giants right fielder Michael Conforto (left hamstring tightness) left the game in the second inning when Slater batted for him

Toronto right-hander Trevor Richards served as the opener and allowed no runs, one hit and one walk over three innings. He struck out five.

Bowden Francis (1-0) took over from Richards and allowed Slater's second home run of the season, a blast to right center, to lead off the fifth.

Webb left after allowing five runs and eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Former Blue Jay Ross Stripling, who was activated from the injured list on Sunday, replaced Webb and made his return to action from a back issue by tossing three innings of one-run ball.

Francis pitched around a leadoff double in the top of the seventh to complete his four-inning stint. He allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out two, and he emerged with his first major league win.

Stripling allowed a run in the seventh on a one-out double by Cavan Biggio followed by a single from Springer.

Toronto's Trent Thornton pitched around a single in the eighth, and Yimi Garcia pitched a perfect ninth.

--Field Level Media