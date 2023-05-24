Alex Call hit a two-run double and a single, Trevor Williams pitched into the sixth inning and the Washington Nationals beat the visiting San Diego Padres 5-3 to even their three-game series

Dominic Smith also had two hits for the Nationals, who took an early 4-0 lead and held on for their third win in four games

Williams (2-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out five. The Washington bullpen pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings, with Kyle Finnegan working a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save.

Rougned Odor had two hits, including a home run, and Ha-Seong Kim also went deep for the Padres, who had won their previous two games

San Diego starter Ryan Weathers (1-3) worked six innings. He gave up five runs, four earned, on seven hits while striking out four and walking two.

Stone Garrett singled leading off the Washington second. Smith singled, and an error by right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. put runners on second and third. A single by Keibert Ruiz scored Garrett and sent Smith to third, and a double by Call scored Smith and Ruiz. Call later came home on a Luis Garcia sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

The Padres cut the deficit in half in the fourth. Juan Soto walked leading off and, with two outs, Odor homered to right

Washington added a run in the bottom half when Call singled, went to third on an error and scored on a double by Lane Thomas.

Kim homered leading off the fifth, slicing the Nationals' lead to 5-3

With a runner on first and two outs in the San Diego seventh, Washington manager Dave Martinez brought in Hunter Harvey to pitch to Tatis, who grounded out.

CJ Abrams singled to start the Washington eighth, stole second and went to third on an error with no outs, but the Nationals were not able to bring him home

The teams will play the rubber game of the series Thursday afternoon.

--Field Level Media