Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves an 8-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in Phoenix

Rosario was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts when he hit a 96-mph sinker on a 1-0 count from Miguel Castro (3-2) over the right-center field fence.

Advertisement

Castro walked No. 9 batter Michael Harris II on five pitches to start the inning.

Ronald Acuna Jr. followed with a single that moved Harris to third base. Acuna then stole second, his second steal of the game and 26th this season, which leads the National League.

Advertisement Advertisement

After striking out Matt Olson, Castro intentionally walked Austin Riley to load the bases. Travis d'Arnaud lined out to shortstop for the second out.

Rosario followed with his eighth home run of the season.

Raisel Iglesias pitched a hitless ninth to earn his seventh save. A.J. Minter (3-5) got the win in relief.

Advertisement

The victory gave the Braves the series win, with two wins out of three games, against the Diamondbacks in a battle between divisional leaders

Arizona had entered Sunday tied atop the National League West with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves are in first place in the National League East

Advertisement

Arizona starter Zac Gallen, 6-0 at home this season, left with a 5-3 lead after six innings.

The right-hander allowed nine hits and three runs (two earned) with six strikeouts and one walk. His ERA at home is now 0.96 (five earned runs in 47 innings).

Advertisement

Corbin Carroll, a rookie, hit his 10th home run, giving the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead with two outs in the third inning against Atlanta starter Michael Soroka

Christian Walker, Emmanuel Rivera and Josh Rojas followed with consecutive singles, with Rojas' base hit scoring Walker, to increase the lead to 3-1.

Advertisement

Ozzie Albies' two-run home run in the fourth inning, plating d'Arnaud, who started the inning with a single, tied the game at 3.

The Diamondbacks again rallied with two outs in the fourth inning to take a 5-3 lead. Pavin Smith walked and Ketel Marte followed with his ninth home run of the season

Advertisement

Andrew Chafin relieved Gallen to start the seventh inning, and he allowed an RBI single to Olson with one out that cut Arizona's lead to 5-4.

--Field Level Media