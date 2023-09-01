Eduardo Rodriguez pitches Tigers to win over White Sox

Jake Rogers had three hits, Riley Greene hit a two-run single and Eduardo Rodriguez allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings to lift the visiting Detroit Tigers to a 4-2 win against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Rodriguez (10-7) steadied the Tigers to earn double-digit victories for the fifth time in his career. He scattered six hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.

The left-hander departed the game with runners on the corners and two outs in the seventh, but Beau Brieske closed the door by retiring pinch hitter Yasmani Grandal on a flyout to left to preserve a 3-1 edge.

Brieske gave up a run in the eighth. Detroit's Alex Lange worked around Andrew Vaughn's leadoff infield single in the ninth for his 20th save.

Detroit out-hit Chicago 11-9, as Miguel Cabrera and Greene had two hits each. Rogers' RBI single in the eighth provided an insurance run. Eloy Jimenez doubled for the White Sox's lone extra-base hit, and Andrew Benintendi and Vaughn each had two hits.

The Tigers won their second game in a row while the White Sox lost for the third time in four games.

Chicago opened the scoring on Benintendi's RBI single with two outs in the third.

The Tigers surged ahead in the fifth. Parker Meadows and Rogers started the inning with singles, and White Sox starter Touki Toussaint appeared on the verge of escaping the jam when he retired the next two batters. However, Greene grounded a two-run single to right to put the visitors up 2-1.

Detroit capitalized on a White Sox defensive miscue to take a 3-1 lead in the sixth. After Chicago second baseman Lenyn Sosa retreated to catch a flyout to short right field, he uncorked an errant throw to the infield, allowing Spencer Torkelson to score from third.

Rogers and Short followed with singles, but left fielder Benintendi threw out Cabrera at home to end the inning.

Toussaint (2-7) gave up three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six while losing for the fourth time in his past six starts.

Luis Robert Jr.'s sacrifice fly in the eighth drew the White Sox within two runs.

—Field Level Media