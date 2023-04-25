Eighth-inning error lifts D-backs past Royals

Geraldo Perdomo and Pavin Smith each collected two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks scored the go-ahead run on an eighth-inning error in a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday in Phoenix

Arizona had lost four of its five previous games. Kansas City fell for the ninth time in 10 games.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Christian Walker walked and Gabriel Moreno singled, moving Walker to third against Kansas City reliever Aroldis Chapman (0-1).

Nick Ahmed followed with a groundball to first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, whose errant throw to home plate allowed Walker to score.

Kansas City had rallied to tie the game at 4 in the top of the eighth after Andrew Chafin (2-0) came in to replace Miguel Castro, who left after allowing a one-out single to Michael Massey.

Chafin walked Nicky Lopez on four pitches and then gave up an RBI single to Kyle Isbel.

Arizona left-hander Tommy Henry made his first appearance of the season, taking veteran Madison Bumgarner's schedule start.

Bumgarner, owed $34.4 million by the Diamondbacks, was designated for assignment on Thursday after going 0-3 with a 10.26 ERA in four starts this season

Henry is in his second major league season after being drafted by the Diamondbacks in 2019

Edward Olivares belted a solo home run with one out in the first inning off Henry, who lasted 4 1/3 innings and allowed four hits and three runs. Henry walked four while striking out one.

Pasquantino doubled with two outs in the third inning and Salvador Perez followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 2.

After walks to Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the bottom of the third, Smith hit a single to score Carroll. Gurriel then came home on a groundout to third base by Moreno to put Arizona ahead 4-2.

Henry was relieved by Kyle Nelson after walking Bobby Witt Jr. and Olivares to start the fifth inning. Witt was caught stealing before Henry's exit.

Pasquantino, who finished 3-for-4, greeted Nelson with a single, moving Olivares to second. Perez followed with a double that drove Olivares home and cut the deficit to 4-3.

Perez and Massey each had two hits for Kansas City. Royals starter Brad Keller yielded four runs on four hits and six walks in four innings. He struck out two

--Field Level Media