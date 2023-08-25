Tennis

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Sara Sorribes Tormo reach Cleveland final

Mar 27, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Ekaterina Alexandrova serves against Bianca Andreescu (CAN) (not pictured) on day eight of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium.
Image: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia will meet Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the Tennis in the Land final.

Alexandrova defeated Lin Zhu of China 7-5, 6-2, and Sorribes Tormo bested Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-3, on Friday in Cleveland.

Alexandrova had seven aces and overcame six double faults in her win over Zhu. She won 28 of 36 first-service points (77.8 percent) and dropped only one of her service games.

In Alexandrova's only final of the year, she won on grass in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

She lost her only match all-time against Sorribes Tormo, who converted six of 13 break-point opportunities Friday against Maria. Sorribes Tormo's only WTA title came in March 2021 in Zapopan, Mexico.

—Field Level Media