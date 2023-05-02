Elias Diaz helps Rockies brush past Brewers

Elias Diaz homered and drove in two runs, Ezequiel Tovar also went deep and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 in Denver on Tuesday night

Justin Lawrence (1-1) pitched one inning for the win and Pierce Johnson got the final three outs for his fourth save for Colorado, which has won two in a row at home after losing seven straight.

Jesse Winker, Rowdy Tellez and Brice Turang had two hits each for Milwaukee.

C.J. Cron led off the bottom of the eighth with a double off reliever Peter Strzelecki (2-1). Diaz followed with a single to drive in Yonathan Daza, who was pinch-running for Cron.

Freddy Peralta struck out the side in the second but ran into trouble in the third. With one out, Tovar homered to center -- the Colorado rookie's first homer of the season.

Jurickson Profar singled, but Peralta struck out the next two to limit the damage.

The Rockies got to him again in the fourth. Diaz led off with a 453-foot homer to the concourse in left

Randal Grichuk singled and Harold Castro doubled to put runners at second and third with no outs. But Peralta struck out Brenton Doyle, and then Tyrone Taylor threw out Grichuk at home trying to score on Tovar's flyout.

Peralta settled down after that and left the game tied 2-2. He allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out 10 in six innings.

Feltner gave up two hits in the first inning and then found his groove. He got a fortunate ruling in the third while facing Jesse Winker. With the count 3-2, Winker took too long getting set and was called for a pitch-clock violation, giving Feltner his third strikeout of the game.

Feltner faltered in the sixth. Christian Yelich led off with a double, then Winker walked and was forced out at second by Willy Adames' grounder. Tellez doubled to score Yelich, and another fielder's choice scored Adames.

Feltner allowed two runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media