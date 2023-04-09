Elias Diaz homers as Rockies edge Nats

Elias Diaz homered among hit three hits, Jurickson Profar had two hits and also went deep and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 7-6 in Denver on Sunday

Charlie Blackmon added two hits, Dinelson Lamet (1-0) tossed one inning of relief to earn the win and Pierce Johnson earned his third save for the Rockies

Stone Garrett and Victor Robles had two hits apiece for Washington.

Garrett led off the top of the second with a single and scored on a single by Robles to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead

Ildemaro Vargas, who went to third on Robles' single, scored on a balk by Rockies starter Ryan Feltner

Colorado got a run back in the bottom of the inning. Yonathan Daza led off with a double and scored on Ezequiel Tovar's double-play grounder.

Diaz tied the game with a solo homer, his first of the season, in the fourth inning, but Washington went back in front in the fifth when Alex Call walked and eventually scored on a groundout.

Feltner left after five innings. He allowed three runs on six hits while walking three and picking up three strikeouts.

Profar hit his first home run as a member of the Rockies in the bottom of the fifth to tie it again, but the Nationals struck again in the sixth

With one out and Vargas on first, Robles and Call singled to load the bases. Jake Bird struck out Jeimer Candelario for the second out and was replaced by Brad Hand, who issued back-to-back four-pitch walks and threw a wild pitch to bring home three more runs.

Colorado responded in the bottom of the sixth. Mike Moustakas led off with a walk and went to third on Elehuris Montero's double. Erasmo Ramirez (0-1) relieved Chad Kuhl, who allowed five runs on six hits in five-plus innings. Kuhl also walked four and fanned three.

Moustakas scored on a groundout to make it 6-4, Montero came home on a double by Diaz and Tovar singled to put runners at the corners. Profar struck out, Blackmon singled to drive in Diaz and tie it and Kris Bryant was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Hobie Harris relieved Ramirez and walked Ryan McMahon for the go-ahead run.

--Field Level Media