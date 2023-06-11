Dynamic rookie Elly De La Cruz reached base four times, scored twice and drove in a run as the resurgent Cincinnati Reds defeated the host St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Sunday

De La Cruz went 2-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base for the Reds, who won for the fifth time in their last seven games

Cincinnati starting pitcher Hunter Greene allowed three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out nine batters and walked two.

Ian Gibaut (6-1) recorded five outs to earn the victory and Alexis Diaz pitched the ninth inning to earn his 15th save.

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright allowed three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, Jordan Hicks (1-4) took the loss after giving up a run in one inning of work

The Reds struck first with Jonathan India's two-out homer in the first inning, his seventh

The Cardinals surged ahead 2-1 in the second inning. Willson Contreras walked and moved to third on Dylan Carlson's double. Jordan Walker lined an RBI single and Tommy Edman hit a run-scoring chopper

Cincinnati tied the game 2-2 in the third inning on singles by Curt Casali, Matt McClain and De La Cruz. But the Cardinals moved ahead 3-2 in their half of the inning when Paul Goldschmidt singled and scored on a triple from Nolan Arenado

The Reds tied the game 3-3 in the sixth inning. De La Cruz walked, stole second base, moved to third on a flyout and scored on Tyler Stephenson's single

Greene hit Carlson with a pitch with one out in the bottom of the inning, then walked Walker. Gibaut entered and retired the next two batters to keep the game tied.

De La Cruz drew a leadoff walk from Hicks in the eighth inning, took second on a groundout and third on a passed ball. With the infield pulled in, the speedy De La Cruz scored the winning run on Spencer Steer's fielder's-choice grounder to shortstop Paul DeJong.

--Field Level Media