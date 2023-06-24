Elvis Andrus drives in winner as White Sox edge Red Sox

Elvis Andrus hit a two-out single off of Kenley Jansen that scored pinch-runner Zach Remillard in the bottom of the ninth inning to help the Chicago White Sox halt a two-game losing streak by beating the visiting Boston Red Sox 5-4 Saturday in the second game of a three-game series

Remillard ran for Gavin Sheets, who extended the inning with a single. Remillard stole second before Andrus came through with the game-winning RBI.

Advertisement

Chicago received solo home runs from Yasmani Grandal (No. 6), Jake Burger (No. 17), Luis Robert Jr. (No. 19) and Andrew Vaughn (No. 12).

Burger, Robert and Vaughn homered against reliever Josh Winckowski. Grandal hit his home run off of Boston starting pitcher James Paxton, who was pulled after four innings because of soreness in his right knee. He surrendered a run on two hits, struck out three and didn't walk a batter.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Red Sox trailed 4-3 with two outs in the top of the ninth, but Justin Turner's single against Kendall Graveman (3-3) drove in Jarren Duran from third to tie the game

Jansen (2-4) retired the first two batters he faced before Sheets pinch-hit for Clint Frazier and singled on a ball first baseman Triston Casas couldn't handle to set up the game-ending sequence.

Advertisement

Casas hit a two-run home run -- his ninth of the season -- against White Sox starter Lance Lynn to give Boston a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth, but Chicago led 4-3 after Robert and Vaughn homered in the bottom half of the inning

Lynn allowed three runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Advertisement

Christian Arroyo's sacrifice fly drove in Rafael Devers to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but Grandal's home run tied the game in the bottom of the second. Burger's home run put the White Sox in front 2-1 in the fifth

Andrew Benintendi had three hits for the White Sox, who had 10 hits in the game

--Field Level Media