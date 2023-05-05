Elvis Andrus, Luis Robert Jr. homer White Sox past Reds

Elvis Andrus smacked a three-run home run and Luis Robert Jr. went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 5-4 victory over the host Cincinnati Reds on Friday night

The White Sox won for the first time in Lance Lynn's seven starts this season. The 35-year-old Lynn (1-4) gave up four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings and struck out eight without issuing a walk

Yasmani Grandal had two hits for Chicago, which has won four of its last five after dropping its previous 10 games.

Jonathan India homered for the Reds, who have dropped four of their past five games. TJ Friedl had two hits and one RBI for Cincinnati

The White Sox took their first lead of the game in the sixth on Robert's two-run shot, his seventh of the season. Eloy Jimenez singled with one out and Robert strode up to the plate one out later. He jumped all over Hunter Greene's 3-1 fastball and blasted the ball deep over the fence in center to give Chicago a 5-4 edge

Greene (0-2) allowed five runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Chicago's Joe Kelly struck out three in 1 1/3 perfect innings and Reynaldo Lopez worked the ninth for his fourth save. Lopez had blown his three previous save opportunities, including one on Thursday.

Cincinnati struck first in the third inning when Friedl came up with two outs and sent a broken-bat double just inside the right-field line to score Kevin Newman from second.

The Reds scored twice on four singles in the third inning to make it 3-0

Spencer Steer led off with a single and Tyler Stephenson followed with a hit that sent Steer to third. Jake Fraley then hit a looping single to left to score Steer. One out later, Nick Senzel lined a single to left to score Stephenson.

The White Sox knotted the score with one swing of the bat in the fifth

Robert and Grandal led off the frame with singles, and Hanser Alberto's attempt to bunt the runners over failed and Robert was out at third. Andrus came up and smacked a 2-2 fastball over the fence in left to tie it, his first blast of the season.

Cincinnati moved back ahead at 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth when India drilled a full-count sinker from Lynn over the fence in center with one out. It was his second homer of the season.

--Field Level Media