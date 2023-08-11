NFL

Emanuel Wilson, Packers run past Bengals

August 11, 2023; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Goodson (39) is congratulated by Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter during Week 1 NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
Image: The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Emanuel Wilson broke off an 80-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to punctuate the Green Bay Packers' 36-19 preseason win over the host Cincinnati Bengals on Friday night

Wilson finished with 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just six carries

New Green Bay starting quarterback Jordan Love completed 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards and a 9-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs. Sean Clifford spent the majority of the game under center and went 20-for-26 passing for 208 yards and a touchdown

Clifford also threw two interceptions, one returned 43 yards for a touchdown by Tycen Anderson -- the Bengals' only touchdown

With Joe Burrow sideline by a calf injury, Jake Browning started at quarterback for the Bengals and went 10-for-17 passing for 95 yards. Trevor Siemian played the second half and went 15-for-28 for 121 yards. Each threw an interception

Evan McPherson made all four of his field-goal attempts for Cincinnati

