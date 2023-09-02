Emory Jones (7 TDs), Cincinnati crush Eastern Kentucky

Emory Jones threw for five touchdowns and ran for two others as Cincinnati blasted visiting Eastern Kentucky 66-13 on Saturday in the Bearcats' debut under coach Scott Satterfield.

Jones, a former Florida and Arizona State quarterback, had a sterling first game with his new team. He completed 19 of 23 passes for 345 yards.

Cincinnati led 42-7 at halftime while compiling 487 yards of total offense. It was a huge offensive showing for the Bearcats, who didn't reach the 30-point mark in any of their final eight games of the 2022 season.

Cincinnati outgained Eastern Kentucky, an FCS team, 667-302 en route to its 22nd consecutive victory in a home opener.

Quarterback Parker McKinney was 13-for-24 for 177 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions for the Colonels. Running back Joshua Carter ran for 68 yards on seven attempts.

Satterfield, who was most recently with Louisville after coaching Appalachian State, saw his new team rack up three touchdowns in both the first and second quarters.

Corey Kiner rushed for 105 yards on 13 carries. Jones gained 26 yards on nine carries.

Jones threw two touchdown passes and for 143 yards on Cincinnati's first two possessions while going 7-for-7 and gaining 11 yards on the ground.

The first points of the game came on Jones' 49-yard connection with Xzavier Henderson, who finished with seven receptions for 149 yards. Next was a 39-yard touchdown hookup with Dee Wiggins.

Payten Singletary, Braden Smith and Aaron Turner also caught touchdown passes from Jones. Backup quarterback Brady Lichtenberg, who was 4-for-4, threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Barry Jackson Jr. in the fourth quarter.

Eastern Kentucky trailed 35-0 before scoring on McKinney's 17-yard pass to Hunter Brown in the second quarter.

Patrick Nations kicked second-half field goals from 42 and 43 yards for the Colonels.

The Bearcats improved to 3-0 all-time vs. Eastern Kentucky after the first meeting since 2008.

—Field Level Media