Women's World Cup

England's Lauren James gets 2-match ban for stomp

By
Field Level Media
Jul 21, 2023; Auckland, NZL; A 2023 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup logo is seen outside a fan festival.
Image: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

England midfielder Lauren James received a two-match suspension Thursday for standing on a Nigerian player in a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match.

The penalty issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee means James, 21, won't play again unless England reaches the World Cup final.

She will miss Saturday's quarterfinal match against Colombia in Sydney, Australia, and a possible semifinal match.

James has apologized for her conduct in Monday's win against Nigeria, decided 4-2 on penalty kicks after finishing in a 0-0 draw. She received a red card for violent conduct after standing on fallen Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie in the 87th minute.

James, who plays professionally for Chelsea, registered three goals and three assists in England's first five matches at the World Cup.

--Field Level Media