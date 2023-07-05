Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Errant throw injures cameraman at Orioles-Yankees game

Field Level Media
Image: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday's game between the visiting Orioles and the New York Yankees was delayed for a little over 15 minutes when an errant throw from Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson hit a YES Network camera operator in the fifth inning

With the Yankees leading 1-0, rookie Anthony Volpe hit a ground ball to second baseman Adam Frazier. After Frazier threw to second for the forceout, Henderson made an errant throw to first baseman Ryan O'Hearn that hit camera operator Pete Stendel and knocked him out

Medical personnel quickly emerged from the third base side to attend to Stendel, who was positioned adjacent to New York's dugout.

Both teams came off the field while Stendel received medical attention. After a few minutes, YES network announcers Michael Kay and Paul O'Neill said Stendel was conscious, and a few minutes later, Stendel was taken away on a medical cart.

--Field Level Media