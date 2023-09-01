Errors fuel Giants' big inning in victory over Padres

Jakob Junis and Sean Manaea held the Padres scoreless through the first seven innings and the Giants turned two errors by Padres first baseman Matthew Batten into a six-run third inning Thursday night as San Francisco scored a 7-2 victory in San Diego.

Mike Yastrzemski hit his 12th homer of the season and drove in two runs as the Giants scored fourth win in five games since a 2-7 stretch.

Advertisement

Junis started for the Giants and worked four hitless innings. He issued a walk and struck out three.

The Padres had eight runners on in 3 1/3 innings against Manaea, who fanned pinch hitter Garrett Cooper to end the sixth with the bases loaded and got a double-play grounder in the seventh. Manaea (5-5) allowed one run on three hits and five walks with two strikeouts.

Advertisement Advertisement

Padres starter Pedro Avila (0-2) gave up six runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings. However, only one of the runs he yielded was earned as San Diego lost for the sixth time in seven games.

The two errors by Batten, who was making his fourth major league start at first, were critical, but the Padres had two other defensive lapses in the third.

Advertisement

LaMonte Wade Jr. opened the frame with a ground ball to first. Batten went to his left but had the ball skip under his glove for an error. Thairo Estrada followed with a single. After Avila struck out Mitch Haniger, Joc Pederson went the other way with a single to left to drive in Wade with the game's first run. Yastrzemski then singled home Estrada.

J.D. Davis hit a soft grounder to third baseman Manny Machado, whose throw across the infield wasn't caught by Batten for an error that allowed the inning's third run to score.

Advertisement

Rookie Wade Meckler then singled on a safety squeeze that brought in Yastrzemski. Blake Sabol hit a liner off shortstop Xander Bogaerts' glove that went for an RBI double, and San Diego State product Casey Schmitt drove in the final run of the inning with a sacrifice fly.

The Padres didn't have a hit until Batten's two-out single off Manaea in the fifth. They scored single runs in the eighth (on a Cooper two-out double) and the ninth (on a Ha-Seong Kim two-out single).

Advertisement

Matt Waldron followed Avila and gave up one run (Yastrzemski's homer) on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

—Field Level Media