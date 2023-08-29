Tennis

ESPN's John McEnroe (COVID-19) off U.S. Open telecasts

Field Level Media
Jul 3, 2023; London, United Kingdom; John McEnroe and Chris Fowler in the ESPN booth on Centre Court during the Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Pedro Cachin (ARG) match at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Image: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis legend John McEnroe is missing U.S. Open telecasts on ESPN due to testing positive for COVID-19.

McEnroe, 64, is ESPN's lead analyst for the coverage of the Grand Slam event.

"Unfortunately, after feeling a bit under the weather, I tested positive for COVID," McEnroe said in a statement released by ESPN on Tuesday. "I'm watching the U.S. Open from home and can't wait to get back to work soon."

ESPN said it would welcome McEnroe back once he's ready to return.

McEnroe won four U.S. Open titles (1979, 1980, 1981, 1984) during his Hall of Fame career. Overall, he won seven Grand Slam crowns and 77 overall titles.

The U.S. Open is in its second day on Tuesday. The tournament ends Sept. 10.

—Field Level Media