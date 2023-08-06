Eugenio Suarez comes through in 10th as Mariners sweep Angels

Eugenio Suarez drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners completed a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a 3-2 victory Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif

J.P. Crawford and Teoscar Hernandez homered for the Mariners, who have won five in a row and 10 of their past 12 games to pull within 2 1/2 games of Toronto for the American League's third and final wild-card berth

Matt Thaiss went deep for the Angels, who suffered their sixth successive defeat to fall below .500 and drop seven games back of Toronto in the playoff chase

With Ty France at second base to start the 10th, Angels reliever Jaime Barria (2-6) struck out Crawford before intentionally walking Julio Rodriguez. Suarez, who had a franchise-record 10-game RBI streak snapped a day earlier, singled down the left-field line to score France

Mariners left-hander Tayler Saucedo (3-1) pitched the final two innings for the victory, getting three strikeouts

Crawford hit the game's first pitch over the wall in right-center field. It was Crawford's career-high 10th homer of the season

The Angels tied the score in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Shohei Ohtani lined a single to center and Brandon Drury grounded a single through the left side of the infield. Mike Moustakas followed with a run-scoring double down the left-field line

The score remained tied until the seventh, when both teams scored again

Hernandez led off the inning with a homer to left, putting Seattle up 2-1. It was his 17th of the season

The Angels tied it on Thaiss' solo shot to right-center with two outs in the bottom of the frame, his seventh homer of the campaign

Both starters were outstanding

The Angels' Chase Silseth pitched seven innings and gave up two runs on four hits. The right-hander walked one and fanned a career-high 12 batters

Mariners rookie right-hander Bryce Miller went five innings and matched a career high with 10 strikeouts. Miller allowed one run on five hits and didn't walk a batter

