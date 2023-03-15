Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Evgeny Kuznetsov's SO goal propels Capitals over Sabres

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 15, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) defends in the first period at Capital One Arena.
Mar 15, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) defends in the first period at Capital One Arena.
Image: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice, including the deciding goal in the shootout and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 5-4 win against the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Which top seed will be upset early? | March Madness
8 hours ago
The UGLIEST baseball uniforms ever
Yesterday

Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals, who won for the second time in their past three games. Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves and stopped two in the shootout.

Peyton Krebs had two assists and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 35 saves for the Sabres, who are 1-0-2 in their past three after losing five of six in regulation.

Advertisement

Ilya Lyubushkin gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 4:43 of the first period, firing a wrist shot from high above the right circle past a screened Lindgren to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

JJ Peterka made it to 2-0 at 8:50 on a 2-on-1. Jack Quinn toe-dragged from the right circle into the slot and got the puck over to Peterka, who snapped it in from the doorstep.

Top Image
Tout Image
20% off
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Hit the gym this new year with new earbuds
Featuring 2x stronger active noise cancellation, longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled.

Advertisement

Oshie cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 10:03. Alex Ovechkin faked a shot from the left circle before sending a quick pass to Dylan Strome in front. Strome's shot hit the left post but Oshie was there to clean up the rebound.

Tyson Jost pushed it to 3-1 at 18:06. Buffalo forward Casey Mittelstadt won a battle in the neutral zone and Jost was first to the loose puck inside the Capitals' zone, scoring from the high slot.

Advertisement

Kuznetsov narrowed it to 3-2 at 1:32 of the third period from the high slot.

That gave the Capitals life, as they jumped out to a 9-0 shot advantage four minutes into the frame, leading Buffalo coach Don Granato to call his timeout.

Advertisement

Zemgus Girgensons put the Sabres ahead 4-2 at 5:22 on a one-timer from the slot off a backhand feed from Krebs behind the net.

Ovechkin deflected a Trevor van Riemsdyk point shot to bring the Capitals to within 4-3 at 10:30.

Advertisement

With Lindgren pulled for the extra attacker, Tom Wilson tied it from the bottom of the left circle on the power play at 18:52.

--Field Level Media

HockeyNHL