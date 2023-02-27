Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Ex-Astros GM James Click lands VP job in Toronto

Field Level Media
Oct 19, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros general manger James Click (left) talks with former player Craig Biggio before game one of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park.
Image: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays hired former Houston Astros general manager James Click as their vice president of baseball strategy Monday.

Click, 45, joins the Blue Jays after he and the Astros were unable to come to terms on a new contract, despite winning the World Series in November. The Astros went to the American League Championship Series all three seasons -- and the World Series twice -- under Click.

Click turned down a one-year offer from the Astros. His contract expired in October and he stayed on through Houston's World Series triumph.

Click also spent 15 years in the front office of the Tampa Bay Rays, rising to VP of baseball operations in 2017.

The Blue Jays finished 92-70 last season and lost in the American League wild-card round.

"In this role, Click will join the baseball operations leadership team, working closely with general manager Ross Atkins and department heads on strategic planning, decision making and evaluation," the Blue Jays said in a news release. "He will work across both professional and amateur levels to identify best practices, develop plans and implement strategies."

--Field Level Media

