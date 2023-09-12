NFL

Ex-NFL WR Mike Williams dies at 36

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet at State Farm Stadium.
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet at State Farm Stadium.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams died Tuesday morning in Tampa, Fla., from injuries sustained in a construction accident, NFL Network reported. He was 36.

Watch
Big Money & No Results | Rough Week 1 for these NFL QBs
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which Team USA player will have the most success this NBA season? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 12:26PM
How long will injury sideline Rams' Cooper Kupp? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 11:52AM

His agent, Hadley Engelhard of EnterSports Management, confirmed his death to the network.

Advertisement

"He will be missed. He fought hard his whole life. Prayers to his family," Engelhard said.

Earlier media reports last week said Williams had died, but they were erroneous. Instead, he was on life support and in the intensive-care unit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Williams was taken off life support on Thursday and had been breathing on his own, per the Tampa Bay Times. He was partially paralyzed in the accident in Hillsborough County, Fla.

Williams was a Buffalo native who played nearby at Syracuse University.

He burst onto the scene in 2010 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching 65 passes for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns. His touchdown-reception total set the single-season club mark at the time for any player, and he wound up second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Williams finished his career with 223 catches for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns in 63 games (52 starts) across four years with Tampa Bay and one with the Buffalo Bills.

—Field Level Media