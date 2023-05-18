Former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette will be arraigned next week on felony gun charges stemming from an incident in January 2022 in Las Vegas

Arnette, 26, was indicted Wednesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm. The arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Clark County District Attorneys Office originally dropped the gun -- and drug -- charges against Arnette last July, citing insufficient evidence. But the case was presented to a grand jury with additional evidence.

The indictment was filed May 12 in Clark County District Court.

Arnette's arrest stemmed from a report of a person with a gun at the Park MGM Las Vegas hotel and casino. Arnette allegedly brandished a .45-caliber handgun during an argument with casino valets.

Advertisement

The Raiders released Arnette in November 2021 amid two lawsuits and a troubling video posted by the defensive back. The video showed Arnette repeatedly threatening to kill someone while brandishing what appeared to be semi-automatic weapons

The Kansas City Chiefs, who had signed Arnette to a reserve contract, released him after the arrest at the casino.

Advertisement

The Raiders selected Arnette with the 19th overall pick out of Ohio State in the 2020 draft. Injuries limited him to 13 games (seven starts) in his one-plus seasons. He didn't record any interceptions and had 29 tackles

--Field Level Media