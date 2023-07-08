Ezequiel Tovar's homer helps Rockies beat Giants, end skid

Ezequiel Tovar broke a seventh-inning tie with a three-run home run, Ryan McMahon added a two-run shot and the Colorado Rockies snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the host San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Friday night

Austin Gomber (7-7) pitched six effective innings to record his third straight win for the Rockies

Colorado appeared to be on the verge of falling behind 3-2 in the last of the sixth, but center fielder Brenton Doyle caught a J.D. Davis fly ball and gunned down Austin Slater at the plate for an inning-ending double play.

Five batters later, Colorado took the lead instead. Walks to Randal Grichuk and Doyle set up Tovar, who teed off on Tyler Rogers' first pitch for his ninth home run of the season.

Three Rockies pitchers protected the lead with hitless relief, with Daniel Bard working a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save in the opener of a three-game series

Colorado never trailed in the game after McMahon smacked the 10th pitch of a marathon at-bat against Giants opener Ross Stripling for his two-run homer in the top of the first. Kris Bryant, who had reached base on an infield single, scored ahead of McMahon, whose homer was his 14th

Gomber took a two-hit shutout into the sixth, but Brandon Crawford followed a leadoff single by Casey Schmitt with a two-run homer of his own, tying the score. It was Crawford's fifth home run of the season.

Gomber was pulled after the Rockies took the lead back in the top of the seventh, having allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. He struck out one and did not walk anyone

Taylor Rogers (4-3), who walked two of the four men he faced before watching his brother Tyler give up the tie-breaking home run, was charged with the loss.

McMahon and Grichuk had two hits apiece for the Rockies, who were swept in a three-game home series by the Giants last month

Wilmer Flores had two hits for the Giants, who were out-hit 9-5. The hosts were held to two runs or fewer for the third straight game

The loss was San Francisco's fifth in its last six games.

--Field Level Media