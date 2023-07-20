Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

F Nate Thompson retires after 15 seasons with nine teams

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Nov 10, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Nate Thompson (44) against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Wells Fargo Center.
Nov 10, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Nate Thompson (44) against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Journeyman forward Nate Thompson retired after 15 seasons with nine NHL teams.

Thompson, 38, who last played for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2021-22, confirmed his decision via social media.

Watch
Was the punishment of Tennessee Volunteers football harsh enough? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Should a team trade the farm for Shohei Ohtani? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
Is Lionel Messi the best thing to happen to American soccer? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

"From the time I was four until 38 hockey has been my life and best friend. I'm beyond grateful and thankful for all the great people I've met and friendships I've made," he posted on Twitter. "All good things must come to an end so thank you to all who supported me along this journey."

Advertisement

Thompson recorded 164 points (65 goals, 99 assists) and 401 penalty minutes in 844 games. He added 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 86 career playoff games.

Drafted by the Boston Bruins in the sixth round in 2003, the Alaska native also played for the New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets and Flyers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media