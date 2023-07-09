Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

F Nils Hoglander, Canucks agree to 2-year deal

By
Field Level Media
Nov 29, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander (21) handles the puck against the Washington Capitals in the third period at Rogers Arena. Washington won 5-1.
Image: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks agreed to a two-year deal with forward Nils Hoglander on Sunday

The contract has an average annual value of $1.1 million.

Hoglander, 22, appeared in 25 games for Vancouver and 45 regular-season contests for Abbotsford of the AHL in the 2022-23 season.

With the Canucks, he had nine points (three goals, six assists) and six penalty minutes. At Abbotsford, he had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) and 44 penalty minutes

The Swede was selected 40th overall by Vancouver in the 2019 draft.

In 141 career games with the Canucks, Hoglander has 54 points on 26 goals and 28 assists

--Field Level Media