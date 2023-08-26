Facundo Torres’ PK in stoppage time delivers win for Orlando

Facundo Torres scored on a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time for his second goal of the match, leading Orlando City to a 2-1 victory over visiting St. Louis City on Saturday.

In the 89th minute, a Rafael Santos kick deflected off Anthony Markanich's arm and face in the box. It was a painful play on multiple levels for Markanich, as video review revealed the handball penalty that set up Torres' game-deciding penalty kick in the 91st minute of play.

The win improved Orlando City's record to 8-2-5 in their last 15 matches, and the Lions are also unbeaten (5-0-3) in their last eight home games.

Orlando (12-6-7, 43 points) is on a three-game winning streak, its longest of the season.

Despite the loss, St. Louis City (14-9-2, 44 points) are still in first place in the Western Conference.

The handball marked an unfortunate St. Louis debut for Markanich, who was playing in his first match since being acquired from the Colorado Rapids during the transfer window.

Markanich was also a key figure in St. Louis City's equalizer, determined again by video review in the 79th minute. Initially ruled an out-of-bounds play, the replay determined that Markanich just barely saved the ball from fully crossing the back line before he sent the ball in front to set up a Rasmus Alm goal.

It was Alm's third goal of the season, coming just a minute after he entered as a substitute.

Torres' goals were his ninth and 10th of the season. His opening strike came in the 48th minute, as a nice passing play in St. Louis' end concluded with Dagur Thorhallsson finding Torres for the decisive shot.

Nicholas Gioacchini suffered an apparent shoulder injury after a hard foul from Robin Jansson in the 37th minute. Gioacchini needed a few minutes of treatment and was substituted out at halftime, depriving St. Louis City of one of the league's top scorers.

Torres' penalty kick was only one notable moment of a wild 12-minute period of extra time. Indiana Vassilev almost equalized but hit the goalpost, and St. Louis City midfielder Jake Nerwinski received a red card for a blatant foul on Ramiro Enrique.

—Field Level Media