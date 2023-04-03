Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
'Fair to Worn' home of Vikings needs $280M repairs

By
Field Level Media
Bill Heggie and John Grace of Concrete Form Erectors stabilize a beam going up in the new football stadium on the East Bank in Nashville Feb. 24, 1998. Construction of the $165 million Oilers stadium is using almost 400 workers from the labor pool daily, causing other projects to struggle for manpower to complete them.
Bill Heggie and John Grace of Concrete Form Erectors stabilize a beam going up in the new football stadium on the East Bank in Nashville Feb. 24, 1998. Construction of the $165 million Oilers stadium is using almost 400 workers from the labor pool daily, causing other projects to struggle for manpower to complete them.
Image: P. Casey Daley / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

US Bank Stadium, entering its eighth year as home of the Minnesota Vikings, needs significant repairs after several areas of the state-of-the-art venue were rated as "fair" or "worn" by architectural assessors

Governor Tim Walz said the state has $15.7 million to cover the first phase of construction involving the perimeter of the building and asked for an additional $48 million to keep the arena rated in "top condition," the Star-Tribune reported.

In total, at least $240 million in repairs are needed in the next decade.

US Bank Stadium replaced the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, which opened in 1982 but was demolished after the 2013 season. US Bank Stadium was constructed on the same site and the Vikings began playing there in 2016

The Vikings used the outdoor stadium at University of Minnesota for the 2014 and 2015 NFL seasons

--Field Level Media