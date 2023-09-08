Falcons CB Jeff Okudah (foot) ruled out for opener

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah was ruled out of the team's season opener on Sunday at home against the Carolina Panthers because of a foot injury.

After missing the last three days of practice, Okudah was listed as out on the team's injury report Friday.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith told reporters that Okudah was out despite being ahead of where he thought his cornerback would be with the injury at this point.

Okudah, 24, is in his first season with the Falcons after three with the Detroit Lions. He played in just one game in 2021 after he ruptured his Achilles tendon in the season opener. He was traded to the Falcons in April for a fifth-round draft pick.

In 25 games (22 starts) for the Lions over three seasons, the former third overall draft pick in 2020 out of Ohio State has 124 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 10 passes defended.

—Field Level Media