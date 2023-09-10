Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson ruled inactive vs. Panthers

Versatile Cordarrelle Patterson has been ruled inactive for the Atlanta Falcons' season opener against the visiting Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Patterson, a hybrid running back/wide receiver, was listed as questionable on Friday due to a thigh injury. First-round rookie Bijan Robinson is expected to receive the bulk of the work, with fellow running backs Tyler Allgeier and Godwin Igwebuike in line to contribute as well.

Advertisement

Patterson, 32, recorded 695 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 144 carries last season. In 2021, in his first season in Atlanta, Patterson had 1,166 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.

A four-time All-Pro as a kick returner, Patterson is with his fifth team. In 156 career games (60 starts), he has 5,087 yards from scrimmage and 37 scores. He also has gained 7,836 yards as a kick returner with nine touchdowns for the Minnesota Vikings (2013-16), then-Oakland Raiders (2017), New England Patriots (2018), Chicago Bears (2019-20) and Falcons.

Advertisement Advertisement

Logan Woodside is listed as Atlanta's third quarterback. Cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Mike Hughes, offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn, wide receiver Josh Ali and tight end John FitzPatrick have been listed as inactive.

Carolina wide receiver Adam Thielen is active after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Fellow wideout DJ Chark, cornerback D'Shawn Jamison, linebacker Claudin Cherelus and guard Nash Jensen have been ruled inactive.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media