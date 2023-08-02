Falcons QB Desmond Ridder riding high with owner's endorsement

Falcons owner Arthur Blank put some pep in the step of second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder this week

Blank publicly endorsed Ridder and head coach Arthur Smith said on Wednesday that the four starts at quarterback made the former third-round draft pick in 2022 helped the team chart the course ahead with confidence

"There's no unknown anymore," Smith said

Ridder is the No. 1 quarterback in Atlanta where the Falcons have shuffled the depth chart to include Taylor Heinecke. Marcus Mariota began last season as the starter but left the team after Ridder's promotion for the final four games of the regular season

"That's comforting for me to know Mr. Blank and everyone in the organization believes in me," said Ridder, who passed for 708 yards and two touchdowns last season, with no interceptions over 115 attempts

Blank said the Falcons won't have every answer on the QB situation until games take place, but the organization is leaning a positive direction with Ridder

"We feel pretty strongly that he's going to be our quarterback in the future," Blank said Tuesday

Ridder said his vision and goals exceed even the strongest supporters in the organization. He makes sure not to spend his "two minutes" each day on social media investing in other opinions, but couldn't help but acknowledge the owner's stamp of approval

"For me it'll hit a little more closer to home than what the other media says," Ridder said. "But especially in camp, I don't see that or know about it. For me, it's about going to work and grinding.

--Field Level Medi