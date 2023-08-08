Falcons rookie CB Clark Phillips III (leg) carted off field

Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III was carted off the field at Tuesday's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins
Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Share
Multiple media reports said the fourth-round draft pick went down after making a routine tackle
Advertisement
Atlanta trainers looked at his left ankle or foot before Phillips, 21, headed to the locker room at Miami Gardens, Fla
He was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year last season at Utah after recording six interceptions in 12 games, returning two for touchdowns
Advertisement
Advertisement
Falcons coach Arthur Smith said after the session that Phillips got kicked and the team is awaiting test results, per NFL Network
--Field Level Medi