Falcons rookie CB Clark Phillips III (leg) carted off field

Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III was carted off the field at Tuesday's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins

Multiple media reports said the fourth-round draft pick went down after making a routine tackle

Advertisement

Atlanta trainers looked at his left ankle or foot before Phillips, 21, headed to the locker room at Miami Gardens, Fla

He was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year last season at Utah after recording six interceptions in 12 games, returning two for touchdowns

Advertisement Advertisement

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said after the session that Phillips got kicked and the team is awaiting test results, per NFL Network

--Field Level Medi