NFL

Falcons sign CB Tre Flowers to 1-year contract

By
Field Level Media
Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Tre Flowers (33) during warmups prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium.
Image: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran cornerback Tre Flowers to a one-year deal Monday. Terms were not released

Flowers, who turns 28 next month, had 27 tackles and one interception in 15 games with Cincinnati last season.

A fifth-round pick by Seattle in 2018, he has 262 tackles, four interceptions and five fumble recoveries in 73 games (41 starts) with the Seahawks (2018-21) and Bengals (2021-22).

Atlanta has rebuilt its secondary this offseason, signing Mike Hughes to a two-year deal, acquiring Jeff Okudah in a trade and drafting Utah's Clark Phillips III in the fourth round.

--Field Level Media