MLB

Fan taken to hospital after falling into bullpen at Red Sox-Phillies

By
Field Level Media
Apr 7, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view as Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa (33) hits a home run during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A fan attending the Philadelphia Phillies' home game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night fell over a railing and into the visiting team bullpen at Citizens Bank Park

Play was halted during the top of the first inning as a Red Sox bullpen catcher and Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado came out of the bullpen signaling for help

The Phillies' medical staff and EMTs rushed out to the bullpen to attend to the fan. They were able to carry him by stretcher to a cart and then drive him off the field

The Phillies said in a statement that the fan was conscious and responsive as he was taken to a local hospital for treatment

The spectator was trying to retrieve a ball tossed to fans and landed in a flower bed at the base of the railing, according to an NBC Sports Philadelphia report.

--Field Level Media