Fantasy football: 2023 TE rankings; Travis Kelce alone at the top

Not getting Travis Kelce in your fantasy football draft comes with permission to wait for the right tight end.

We're ready to endorse a slight reach for Mark Andrews given his consistent production for the Ravens, and we might be able to buy into your affinity for George Kittle despite a string of injuries.

But waiting stands as the more likely strategy for a strong return than reaching with fingers crossed that this is the year T.J. Hockenson gets it done.

Here are our top 15 fantasy tight ends for the 2023 season:

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

A seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season came in a season in which Kelce had 152 targets. The Chiefs continue to feed Kelce in the red zone and scheme to spring him for big plays. Do it, and don't look back.

2. Mark Andrews, Ravens

Andrews likely won't put up another 100-reception season as he did in 2021 now that Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers are on the scene, but his targets aren't likely to decrease as much as some anticipate.

3. George Kittle, 49ers

Kittle was on the receiving end of seven of QB Brock Purdy's 13 touchdown passes during the regular season and the only reason to doubt that connection will thrive again is injury woes for both players.

4. Dallas Goedert, Eagles

With Miles Sanders gone, Goedert healthy and teams consistently shading help toward A.J. Brown, Goedert has breakout potential as Jalen Hurts' security blanket.

5. Darren Waller, Giants

Many moons ago — ok, 2020 — Waller had 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine TDs with the Raiders. We're betting he'll be a threat for the Giants, who want to bring balance to a run-heavy offense.

6. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings

Traded from the Lions, Hockenson amassed 60 receptions on 86 targets while racking up 519 yards in 10 games with the Vikings last season. It wouldn't be shocking for Minnesota to increase its percentage of play calls higher than 64.4 percent passes last season.

7. Evan Engram, Jaguars

The third-most targeted pass-catcher on the roster last season, Engram might see his total target share drop but the Jaguars should continue to look his way in the red zone.

8. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers

Too much is asked of Freirmuth to expect 100-yard games every week, but he'll be one of the primary options when the Steelers get inside the 20.

9. David Njoku, Browns

Njoku had 164 yards and two scores on 17 catches in five games with Deshaun Watson at quarterback. If he gets Watson for 17 games this season, 50-600-7 isn't a reach.

10. Kyle Pitts, Falcons

Pitts returns from a season-ending knee injury with a mixed bag of results. That includes 68 catches and some signs of a breakout during his 2021 rookie season. If he puts it all together, he has Kelce-type production potential.

11. Cole Kmet, Bears

12. Dalton Kincaid, Bills

13. Dalton Schultz, Texans

14. Greg Dulcich, Broncos

15. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Titans

16. Tyler Higbee, Rams

17. Dawson Knox, Bills

18. Juwan Johnson, Saints

19. Gerald Everett, Chargers

20. Irv Smith, Bengals

—Field Level Media