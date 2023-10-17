FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan signs contract extension

FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan signed a long-term contract extension on Tuesday.

The MLS club did not disclose the terms of the deal for Noonan, who guided FC Cincinnati (20-5-8, 68 points) to the Supporters' Shield this season.

"We're delighted to be able to keep Pat and his family here with us at FC Cincinnati," team general manager Chris Albright said. "His talent, leadership and steady nature have led to incredible results on the field and ultimately, our first trophy in MLS. In a very short time, Pat has become one of the best coaches in our league, and I look forward to many more successful years together."

Noonan, 43, joined FC Cincinnati prior to the 2022 MLS season. In his first season, he coached the club to MLS-era franchise record totals in wins (12) and points (49), as well as its first playoff appearance.

"I'd like to thank Chris (and co-CEOs Jeff Berding and Carl H. Lindner III) and the club's ownership group for their continued faith in me," Noonan said. "This city has welcomed me and my family with open arms, and I'm proud to serve as head coach of this club. I look forward to our continued success together."

—Field Level Media