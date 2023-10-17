Soccer

FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan signs contract extension

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Oct 4, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan works the sideline against the New York Red Bulls at TQL Stadium.
Oct 4, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan works the sideline against the New York Red Bulls at TQL Stadium.
Image: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan signed a long-term contract extension on Tuesday.

Watch
Chargers fan goes viral, but was she a plant?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
September 25, 2023
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

The MLS club did not disclose the terms of the deal for Noonan, who guided FC Cincinnati (20-5-8, 68 points) to the Supporters' Shield this season.

Advertisement

"We're delighted to be able to keep Pat and his family here with us at FC Cincinnati," team general manager Chris Albright said. "His talent, leadership and steady nature have led to incredible results on the field and ultimately, our first trophy in MLS. In a very short time, Pat has become one of the best coaches in our league, and I look forward to many more successful years together."

Advertisement

Noonan, 43, joined FC Cincinnati prior to the 2022 MLS season. In his first season, he coached the club to MLS-era franchise record totals in wins (12) and points (49), as well as its first playoff appearance.

Advertisement

"I'd like to thank Chris (and co-CEOs Jeff Berding and Carl H. Lindner III) and the club's ownership group for their continued faith in me," Noonan said. "This city has welcomed me and my family with open arms, and I'm proud to serve as head coach of this club. I look forward to our continued success together."

—Field Level Media