Soccer

FC Cincinnati roll to 3-0 win over Charlotte FC

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sep 23, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza (9) reacts after scoring a goal against Charlotte FC in the second half at TQL Stadium.
Sep 23, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza (9) reacts after scoring a goal against Charlotte FC in the second half at TQL Stadium.
Image: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

FC Cincinnati maintained their stellar home form, earning their 13th win in 15 MLS home outings with a 3-0 decision over Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Watch
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Will LeBron's Team USA win gold in the Paris 2024 Olympics? | Agree to Disagree
September 12, 2023

Alvaro Barreal's right-footed free kick found the top right corner of the goal in the opening minute of first-half stoppage time, and Aaron Boupendza doubled the home team's advantage by depositing a score five minutes into the second half.

Advertisement

Luciano Acosta assisted on Boupendza's tally, then added a goal in the 78th minute after Obinna Nwobodo found him on a breakaway.

Andrew Privett's header in the third minute missed to the left, wasting a solid opportunity for Charlotte FC (7-10-12, 33 points) to go in front.

Advertisement
Advertisement

FC Cincinnati's Boupendza went wide on a header two minutes after that, then set Acosta up for a shot on target in the 16th minute.

Charlotte FC's Kristijan Kahlina had a pair of saves about five minutes apart in the first half, keeping the match scoreless.

FC Cincinnati (18-4-8, 62 points), MLS' Eastern Conference leader, got their first victory since downing Atlanta United 2-1 on Aug. 30. They lost once and drew twice in the three matches since.

Conversely, the defeat damages Charlotte FC's postseason hopes. The visitors entered the matchup outside the playoff picture and have now gone 0-1-4 in their past five contests.

Advertisement

Charlotte FC didn't manage a shot on goal in the match and were outshot in total by FC Cincinnati 20-9. Charlotte FC had more chances on corner kicks, 6-3.

Charlotte FC will stay on the road, facing the New England Revolution on Sept. 30. FC Cincinnati will travel to oppose Toronto FC the same day.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media