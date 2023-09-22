FC Cincinnati sign captain Luciano Acosta to extension

FC Cincinnati signed captain Luciano Acosta to an extension through the 2026 MLS season.

The deal announced Friday for the 29-year-old forward includes an option for 2027. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Advertisement

Acosta is enjoying an MVP-caliber campaign with 14 goals and 11 assists through 27 matches (25 starts) for the Eastern Conference leaders.

FC Cincinnati (17-4-8, 59 points) enter the weekend with a nine-point lead in the Supporters' Shield race.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Lucho is a tremendously important player for our team and our club," FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said in a release.

"He's clearly one of the best players in our league, capable of producing the spectacular moments that win you games. His winning mentality, along with his continued growth as a leader and a captain, have allowed Lucho to become the best version of himself. It's apparent how connected he feels to our city and community, and we're proud to have Lucho representing FC Cincinnati."

Advertisement

Acosta has recorded 31 goals and 40 assists in 88 MLS matches (83 starts) since joining FCC in 2021 following four seasons with D.C. United. He was an MLS All-Star in 2022 and 2023 and made the MLS Best XI in 2018 and 2022.

"This club is very special, it's my family," Acosta said. "Every time I go out on the field, I give my life for this city, for these fans, for these colors, for this club. That is what makes it so special for me, because they are my family.

Advertisement

"I hope to win many things with this team, with this city, and give back the joy that the fans give us all the time, every weekend, every day and return that love with a title."

Acosta is Cincinnati's all-time leader in goals and assists in MLS competition.

—Field Level Media