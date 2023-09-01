FC Cincinnati sign G Roman Celentano through 2027

First-place FC Cincinnati signed goalkeeper Roman Celentano through the 2027 season, the club announced Friday.

Celentano, 22, is already the franchise's all-time leader in clean sheets (15) and saves (158) through 53 MLS starts.

"Roman is an extremely talented young goalkeeper who's been a crucial part of our success the past two seasons," general manager Chris Albright said. "He's a model teammate with a relentless work ethic and elite shot-stopping ability. ... We are delighted to keep Roman with the club for many years to come."

FCC selected Celentano with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. He is tied for third in the league with 10 clean sheets in 26 starts this season.

"It's a really great feeling to re-sign here, and it shows (Cincinnati's) faith in me," Celentano said. "... It's an honor to wear the badge and to play at TQL Stadium. We're going to do some big things this year still but knowing that I can be in Cincinnati for the next four years, I'm filled with pride."

FC Cincinnati (17-3-6, 57 points) are the first MLS team to clinch a 2023 playoff spot. They lead the race for the Supporters' Shield by 10 points over expansion club St. Louis City FC.

—Field Level Media