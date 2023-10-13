FC Dallas seek playoff spot in matchup vs. Rapids

Following four straight draws, FC Dallas will try to cement a spot in the MLS playoffs when they host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.

The match was originally scheduled for Oct. 4 but never kicked off after a lengthy delay because of heavy rain and lightning.

Advertisement

The stakes are high for FC Dallas (10-10-12, 42 points), who need a win over the Rapids on Saturday to clinch a berth in the postseason. The club heads into the weekend in ninth place in the Western Conference and in possession of one of the conference's two wild-card spots.

Advertisement

FC Dallas have two matches to play, while most of the league is waiting for their final match on decision day.

Advertisement

If Dallas does not claim all three points on Saturday, it would likely have to win its final regular-season match at the Galaxy on Oct. 21 to earn its fifth playoff berth in the past six seasons.

FC Dallas have lost just once in its past 14 matches across all competitions but haven't won at home since beating Austin FC 1-0 on Aug. 26. They have earned draws in six of their last seven matches.

Advertisement

Jader Obrian scored in the 57th minute for produce a 1-1 draw with San Jose last Saturday.

"There have been several opportunities that we have let go, and that we know we are expected to finish," Dallas forward Paul Arriola said. "It has been our story this season, but the important thing is to be able to keep going, even though things have not been going our way as the season is still not over."

Advertisement

The Rapids (5-16-11, 26 points) head to Dallas already eliminated from postseason consideration after a 5-1 loss at Houston last Saturday. Colorado surrendered four first-half goals before Cole Bassett's tally in 53rd minute prevented the shutout.

Forward Sam Nicholson played 45 minutes in the defeat but is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a persistent right ankle issue.

Advertisement

The Rapids have just two wins away from home this season and have lost 10 consecutive away matches in all competitions while being outscored 30-6. Colorado did beat FC Dallas in July at home in the first league match between the sides and has won four of the past five meetings.

"We know FC Dallas is going to need points and they're going to come out pretty hot and put pressure on us early," Bassett said. "For us it's another game, another opportunity to show ourselves, especially for guys at the end of the year that are playing for roster spots."

Advertisement

—Field Level Media