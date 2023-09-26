FC Dallas, Union seeking mid-week surge

FC Dallas and the host Philadelphia Union will have plenty left to fight for when they meet on Wednesday night in Chester, Pa.

Dallas (10-10-9, 39 points) is holding onto the ninth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, while the Union (14-8-7, 49 points) are part of a four-team logjam for third in the East. The top four clubs will get at least one home playoff match.

Wednesday's match will be an opportunity for both sides while most other MLS clubs are off. Dallas has two matches in hand on both eighth-place San Jose and 10th-place Sporting Kansas City, and the Union have two in hand on Atlanta United and one on the Columbus Crew, whom they're tied with at 49 points.

Both Dallas and Philadelphia are 1-0-3 over their past four matches, as well. The Union played to a scoreless draw against Los Angeles FC at home on Saturday, improving to 9-1-4 at home this season.

The teams combined for just six shot attempts, the fewest in a single game in MLS history. That helped Philadelphia's Andre Blake earn his seventh shutout of the campaign despite not making a save.

"Andre didn't have a ton to do against a really scary LAFC group where they have seven or eight attacking pieces that are really, really good," Union coach Jim Curtin said, going on to compliment his defenders.

FC Dallas drew with Columbus 1-1 Saturday thanks to Jader Obrian's equalizer in the 43rd minute.

Now the club will travel from Texas to Pennsylvania on a quick turnaround.

"I think it is always hard to play against Philly," FC Dallas coach Nico Estevez said. "It's also hard when they put this game in between games. And then we have to travel mid-week, but it's how the schedule has been done, and we have to accept it and go there and compete."

Jesus Ferreira, who had the assist on Obrian's goal Saturday, paces Dallas with 12 goals. Daniel Gazdag is Philadelphia's leader with 13 goals and 10 assists.

On Tuesday, Curtin said Union forward Julian Carranza remains in concussion protocol and defender Jakob Glesnes (possible hernia) is still "playing through pain," leaving his status for Wednesday in doubt.

