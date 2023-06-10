Manny Machado had three hits, Fernando Tatis Jr. had two hits and drove in a pair of runs and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 in Denver on Saturday

Drew Carlton (2-0) tossed two innings of relief and Josh Hader earned his 15th save for the Padres, who have won three straight and four out of five

Nolan Jones homered and Ezequiel Tovar had two hits for Colorado, which has lost six in a row. Rockies catcher Elias Diaz left the game in the eighth inning after being hit on the mask with a foul ball off the bat of Trent Grisham

San Diego starter Ryan Weathers left after giving up a run on three hits in three innings.

The Padres jumped ahead off starter Kyle Freeland in the first inning on a hustle play by Machado, who had reached on a two-out single

Machado broke for second on a pitch to Gary Sanchez, who drove a single to left-center field. Machado kept running and beat the throw home to put San Diego in front 1-0.

Colorado got even in the second when Jones hit an opposite-field homer to the seats in left. It was his third of the season.

Both teams had potential rallies snuffed out in the third. Machado singled with two outs but was caught stealing to end the top of the frame, and Randal Grichuk had a two-out single but was picked off by Weathers.

The Rockies took the lead in the fifth against Carlton. Tovar singled with one out, took second when Trent Grisham misplayed the ball in center and went to third on a wild pitch

Alan Trejo grounded to second on a drawn-in infield but Ha-Seong Kim's throw home was offline and Tovar slid in safely to make it 2-1.

Jake Bird (1-1) relieved Freeland, who allowed a run on six hits in five innings and gave up the lead. Xander Bogaerts singled and two walks around a pair of strikeouts loaded the bases. Tatis then singled to right to drive in two runs and give San Diego the lead.

--Field Level Media