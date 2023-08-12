Fever face tall task in clash vs. Liberty

The Indiana Fever haven't had the easiest season, but they take some added confidence into a home game against the New York Liberty on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis.

Indiana (8-22) is coming off a 91-73 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday, marking just the third time during this difficult season that the Fever has won a game by double digits.

Advertisement

A change in mentality as well as the ability to avoid crumbling under pressure was key for the Fever, who won for only the third time in their last 10 games.

"We have a word now, as a team, called pineapple," Kelsey Mitchell said. "It means stability and staying together. Teams make runs, stuff happens, but it's still pineapple. For us, that was our mentality, in retrospect."

Advertisement Advertisement

The Fever will need to maintain that style of play heading into a matchup against one of the top teams in the WNBA. The Liberty (23-6) have won five in a row and nine of their last 10, including an 89-73 victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday.

New York's win over the Sky allowed it to match a franchise record for victories in a season.

Advertisement

For the Liberty, the success isn't a surprise.

"We had big goals coming in and I think we continue to grow and build our team chemistry, so that's what excites me," New York head coach Sandy Brondello said. "Obviously, winning is a part of it."

Advertisement

Breanna Stewart continues to pave the way for New York, which is opening a six-game road swing Sunday. She recorded a double-double against Chicago with 21 points and 12 rebounds and ranks among the best in the league in points (22.6) and rebounds (9.3) per game.

Mitchell has been instrumental for the Fever. She poured in 24 points against Minnesota and is averaging 17.0 points per game on the season.

Advertisement

This will be the first game between New York and Indiana since the Liberty recorded a 101-83 victory on July 23. The Liberty have won the last five meetings against the Fever dating back to 2022, including all three games this season.

—Field Level Media