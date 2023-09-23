NCAA

FG in closing seconds lifts No. 12 LSU past Arkansas

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Runningback John Emery Jr 4 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sept. 23, 2023.
Runningback John Emery Jr 4 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sept. 23, 2023.
Image: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jayden Daniels passed for 320 yards and four touchdowns, Damian Ramos kicked a winning 20-yard field goal with five seconds left and No. 12 LSU edged Arkansas 34-31 in an SEC shootout Saturday night in Baton Rouge, La.

Watch
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Will LeBron's Team USA win gold in the Paris 2024 Olympics? | Agree to Disagree
September 12, 2023

Daniels threw two touchdowns to Malik Nabers, who finished with 130 yards, and two more to Brian Thomas Jr. (133) for the Tigers (3-1, 2-0).

Advertisement

KJ Jefferson passed for 289 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Luke Hasz (116 receiving yards), to lead the Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1).

Daniels threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Thomas on the third play of the third quarter to give the Tigers their first lead of the game, 17-13.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Razorbacks drove to Cam Little's 40-yard field goal on the ensuing possession to get within one point.

LSU responded with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to Nabers to increase the lead to 24-16 with 1:40 left in the quarter.

On the third play of the fourth quarter, Jefferson threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Hasz and the two hooked up again on the two-point conversion to tie the score.

On the ensuing possession Daniels threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Nabers to give the Tigers a 31-24 lead with 9:43 remaining.

Advertisement

Jefferson's 11-yard touchdown pass to Hasz tied the score again with 5:06 remaining, but Daniels drove LSU to the Arkansas 3 to set up Ramos.

Jefferson drove the Razorbacks 51 yards to Little's 23-yard field goal that gave them a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Advertisement

Little kicked another 23-yard field goal to increase the lead to 6-0.

A 41-yard run by Josh Williams led to Ramos' 24-yard field goal that trimmed the lead to 6-3 with 4:02 left.

Advertisement

Jefferson threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Broden with 48 seconds left to give the Razorbacks a 13-3 lead.

On the second play after the kickoff, Daniels threw a 26-yard completion to Thomas before that duo teamed on the next play for a 49-yard touchdown that left Arkansas with a 13-10 halftime lead.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media